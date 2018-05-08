Mercedes-AMG have announced a 12 month limited edition version of the new AMG GT 4-Door Coupé. The Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S Edition 1 will be available from September 2018 until September 2019.

The special edition model gets 21-inch AMG cross-spoke forged wheels with a choice of paintwork in either designo graphite grey magno, diamond white bright or graphite grey metallic.

2019 Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S Edition 1 1 of 7

Inside, AMG Performance seats will be fitted with nappa leather finished in magma grey/black with yellow contrasting topstitching. The microfibre AMG Performance steering wheel gets yellow contrasting topstitching and AMG matt carbon-fibre trim.

The limited-edition model is available exclusively as a Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S 4MATIC+ which means it gets the 4.0 litre bi-turbo V8 with 639 hp. It manages a top speed of 315 km/h and from a standing start to 100 km/h takes just 3.2 seconds.

The aerodynamics package includes a larger front splitter and integrated flics, an enhanced diffuser and a fixed rear spoiler with mechanical adjustment. The later adds up to 30 kg of downforce at 300 km/h.

The Edition 1 will debut at the ADAC Zurich 24h Race at Germany’s Nürburgring this weekend. It should be available to order from summer 2018 with the first vehicles delivered to customers from September 2018.