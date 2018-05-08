BMW seem in no hurry to develop a Convertible version of its popular BMW M2 Coupe. To be honest, we are starting to wonder if they will even bother! We have already seen a project emerge via Swiss tuning shop Dähler Design which capitalises on BMW’s indecision, a second BMW M2 Convertible has now been unveiled by German tuning firm Lightweight.

Named the LW M2 Convertible, it is built on the platform of a 2-Series Convertible. Lightweight have simply transplanted the entire drivetrain and technology into the donor vehicle. This includes the gearbox, differential and M2 axles.

BMW M2 Convertible 1 of 16

The complete bodywork has been installed on this car including the front facia, front hood, side skirts, fenders, rear bumper and diffuser and a rear lip spoiler. Lightweight have added parts form their own catalogue. These include a two-piece front spoiler, rear diffuser and kidney inserts.

The LW M2 Cabriolet uses the familiar N55 6-cylinder engine with a mild performance increase up to 428 hp and 600 Nm of torque. To enhance the sound, Lightweight offer a titanium rear muffler with genuine carbon tailpipes and a 300 cell downpipe. Top speed is limited to 300 km/h. It gets a tuned Bilstein Clubsport suspension. The tyres now measure 305/25/21 with 20 inch rims on the front and 21 inch rims at the rear.

Inside, Lightweight fit a set of carbon facia panels together with a perforated Alcantara leather steering wheel. Lightweight have even transplanted the various items from the M2’s interior including the black Nappa Leather.

The total vehicle cost is €75,000.