BMW seem in no hurry to develop a Convertible version of its popular BMW M2 Coupe. To be honest, we are starting to wonder if they will even bother! We have already seen a project emerge via Swiss tuning shop Dähler Design which capitalises on BMW’s indecision, a second BMW M2 Convertible has now been unveiled by German tuning firm Lightweight.
Named the LW M2 Convertible, it is built on the platform of a 2-Series Convertible. Lightweight have simply transplanted the entire drivetrain and technology into the donor vehicle. This includes the gearbox, differential and M2 axles.
The complete bodywork has been installed on this car including the front facia, front hood, side skirts, fenders, rear bumper and diffuser and a rear lip spoiler. Lightweight have added parts form their own catalogue. These include a two-piece front spoiler, rear diffuser and kidney inserts.
The LW M2 Cabriolet uses the familiar N55 6-cylinder engine with a mild performance increase up to 428 hp and 600 Nm of torque. To enhance the sound, Lightweight offer a titanium rear muffler with genuine carbon tailpipes and a 300 cell downpipe. Top speed is limited to 300 km/h. It gets a tuned Bilstein Clubsport suspension. The tyres now measure 305/25/21 with 20 inch rims on the front and 21 inch rims at the rear.
Inside, Lightweight fit a set of carbon facia panels together with a perforated Alcantara leather steering wheel. Lightweight have even transplanted the various items from the M2’s interior including the black Nappa Leather.
The total vehicle cost is €75,000.
