Fresh off the back of last week’s successful unveil of its new hypercar, Brabham appears to have confirmed that it plans to offer a road legal version of the Brabham BT62. The BT62 is, for now, intended as an exclusive track-only hypercar. Take a closer look and it’s clear that the project was built around something that could one day transition onto the road.

The company is run by David Brabham, son of the legendary, Sir Jack Brabham. David has won at Le Mans before (in 2009 with the Peugeot 908 HDi FAP). Various sources are confirming that he did not deny the company planned to develop a Le Mans 24 Hour challenger followed by a road-going hypercar based on the BT62 platform.

The prototype version of the Brabham BT62 carried many of the traits associated with a road car. It has headlights, taillights and a semi-acceptable ride height. Take away the extreme front facia, rear bumper, diffuser and rear spoiler, you have an almost ready to roll road legal hypercar!

The Brabham BT62 is rear-wheel-drive, powered by a 5.4-litre naturally aspirated V8 believed to have been sourced through Ford but with many bespoke components. With a 972 kg weight rating and 492 lb-ft of torque, it is expected to achieve a power-to-weight ratio of 720 bhp per tonne. Power is delivered through a six-speed Holinger sequential gearbox, with steering wheel-mounted paddles. The car sits on 18 inch wheels front and rear.

Brabham reckon it is already nearing completion on the production scale so, if you fancy a track car while you wait for the road car, it shouldn’t be too long before you take delivery!