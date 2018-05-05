Prototypes for the Ford Mustang GT500 have been spotted testing in recent months. The American market is impatient though. Something Roush recognises with its new 710 hp package for the 2018 Ford Mustang!

It’s been named the JackHammer and it fits the new 2018 Ford Mustang GT with its 5.0 litre V8. Roush’s package centres around a TVS R2650 Phase 1 Supercharger System. Power is boosted to 710 hp and 610 lb-ft of torque, available through both manual and automatic transmissions.

To complement the new Supercharger, Roush fit a custom, all-aluminum intercooler and radiator, upper and lower aluminum intake manifolds and a high-flow induction system. Roush then offer a 3-year, 36,000-mile limited Powertrain Warrant when installed by a Ford dealer.

Roush also offer a number of other parts and components for the 2018 Mustang including a choice of 1-Way Coil Over Suspension or 3-Way Coil Over Suspension. Roush also offer an active exhaust system, operated via an app with options such as Touring, Sport and Track.

The bodywork benefits from a rear spoiler, front air vents and a rear window scoop.