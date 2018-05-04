The Exige has received 6-monthly refreshes for quite some time. Lotus shed weight, add power and increase the downforce wherever possible to keep the lightweight supercar at the top of its game. This week, the Lotus Exige Sport 410 emerged.

The Lotus Exige Sport 410 joins the Exige Sport 350 and the extreme Exige Cup 430. The statistics should be obvious from the name. This particular variant of the Exige will be available in Coupe and Roadster formats.

The Lotus Exige Sport 410 gets a 3.5 litre V6 engine with 410 hp and 420 Nm of torque. It weighs just 1,054 kg dry for a power to weight ratio of 389 hp per tonne. Performance is impressive with a 60 mph sprint of 3.3 seconds and a top speed of 180 mph (290 km/h).

2018 Lotus Exige Sport 410 1 of 10

Aerodynamically, the Exige Sport 410 generates 150 kg of downforce using a revised lightweight front clam panel with wider grilles, carbon fibre air curtains and a new front splitter. 90 kg of that downforce is generated at the rear with an extended aluminium diffuser and a new high-mounted wing.

The Exige Sport 410 takes the chassis, suspension and dampers from the Exige Cup 430. It is coupled with Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tyres which are 20 mm wider at the rear. Options include a titanium exhaust system.

The Lotus Exige Sport 410 will retail at £85,600 (incl. VAT at 20%) or €111,800 (incl. VAT at 19%) in Germany.