With the Cayenne, Porsche practically pioneered the luxury SUV market. With the Macan, it made it possible for high end manufacturers to offer a smaller premium SUV. If rumours are to be believed, Porsche will launch a SUV Coupe later this year, further diversifying the range it offers.

The rumours originate from German website AutoBild.de who claim to offer the inside scoop on Porsche’s upcoming release schedule. Autobild.de confirm that we will see a third generation Porsche Cayenne later this year. The new SUV will be swiftly followed by the launch of a new variant; the Porsche Cayenne Coupe!

It is likely that the Porsche will compete with the BMW X6 and Mercedes GLE Coupe. It should share its engine range with the Cayenne, expect hybrid versions and a range topping Turbo.

A busy year for Porsche, 2018 is also expected to see a mild facelift for the popular Porsche Macan too. New front and rear lighting is likely to bring the Macan in line with Porsche’s current design language. The 718 GT4 should also hit the headlines before the end of the year.

2018 will be followed by the launch of a two door Coupe in 2019 dubbed the 928. It looks like Porsche will also update the 911 in 2019 with a base Carrera available from launch and various other versions to follow in the years after. The Mission E will likely follow to round off a busy two years!