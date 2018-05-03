Images and details of the upcoming BMW M5 Competition leaked online earlier this week. The 2019 BMW M5 Competition will apparently launch on 8th May. The photos are said to be the promotional photos which will accompany the launch of the ultimate M5.

Details unveiled on public forums appear to confirm that the M5 Competition will get a 25 hp boost in power for a total figure of 625 hp and 750 Nm of torque. This should translate to a 100 km/h time of 3.3 seconds with 200 km/h in 10.8 seconds and a top speed of 305 km/h with the optional M Drivers Package.

2019 BMW M5 Competition 1 of 7

A custom Sports Exhaust will feature with competition specific tuning to increase the volume. BMW have also revised the suspension settings and will offer a bespoke wheel.

The photos show the front right of the M5 Competition and the interior in a variety of colours. Cosmetic tweaks include black badging, including the “competition” under the rear M5 logo, black front and side grills, black lower rear bumper trim and a high gloss rear boot lip in black. BMW will also offer an M Carbon Engine Cover and Competition illuminated door seals.

Deliveries of the new model are expected to start in September. Customers will get the choice of 8 exterior colours, Almandine Brown, Alpine White, Black Sapphire Metallic, Bluestone, Rhodonite Silver, Marina Bay Blue, Singapore Grey and Snapper Rocks Blue.