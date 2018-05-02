G-Power have announced a new version of the M2. Unlike the new BMW M2 Competition which uses the engine from it’s older brother, the BMW M4. G-Power’s M2 generates almost 90 hp more from the M2’s smaller powerplant.

This particular M2 uses the twin scroll turbocharged 3.0 litre straight six generates 500 hp and 630 Nm of torque with G-Power’s modifications. This equates to an additional 130 units in each case. The performance is unlocked due to ECU optimisation together with an optimised downpipe, a new intercooler and a modified turbocharger with larger compressor and turbine housing.

BMW M2 G-Power 1 of 8

As a result of the modifications, the exhaust temperature and backpressure are reduced with the air flow and efficiency increased. Performance is also improved with a 0 to 100 km/h time of just 3.9 seconds and a top speed in excess of 310 km/h.

A bespoke G-Power titanium exhaust and dual mode valve system can be specced with four carbon tailpipes. Each tailpipe measures 90 millimeters in diameter. G-Power G2M RS coilovers improve the ride while Hurricane RR forged wheels measuring 20 inches are fitted on each axel.

G-Power sells elements of the package individually too with the Performance Software costing 3,250.00 euros, Vmax deletion starting at 668.00 euros, turbocharger modifications costing 2,479.00 euros, downpipes at 966.40 euros, intercoolers at 1,328.35 euros and a titanium exhaust system costing 4,996.65 euros. Those figures are net of tax.