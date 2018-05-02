Brabham have burst back onto the automotive scene this evening with the launch of the brand new BT62. The bespoke supercar was unveiled this evening at a star studded event at Australia House in London.

The track-only hypercar bears the name of former Formula 1 racer and Le Mans 24 Hours winner David Brabham. Brabham is the son of Sir Jack Brabham, triple Formula 1 world champion and founder of the legendary Brabham racing team.

The new hypercar is worlds apart from what the name was associated for in the past. Brabham Automotive have developed the BT62 as a no limits hypercar for the track, yet they have stated an ambition to race the car at the Le Mans 24 Hours at some stage.

Brabham BT62 1 of 8

The Brabham BT62 is rear-wheel-drive, powered by a 5.4-litre naturally aspirated V8. With a 972 kg weight rating and 492 lb-ft of torque, it is expected to achieve a power-to-weight ratio of 720 bhp per tonne. Power is delivered through a six-speed Holinger sequential gearbox, with steering wheel-mounted paddles. The car sits on 18 inch wheels front and rear.

Inside, a six-point racing harness is standard equipment together with a removable carbonfibre steering wheel, a 125-litre fuel tank and a built-in air jack system. The production version will be left hand drive with a right hand drive option.

The BT62 will be produced in a limited production run of 70 cars to mark 70 years since Jack Brabham began racing in Australia. The company is based across in both the UK and Adelaide. The BT62 will be built in South Australia with the first 35 cars liveried to reflect each of the grand prix team’s 35 world championship race wins.