When the Huayra was first unveiled, Pagani announced that it would build the hypercar as a limited edition production run. It announced that the production run would be limited to 100 coupes. It seems that Pagani might stay true to it’s word as rumours circulating earlier last month suggest that the car you see here, the Pagani Huayra L’Ultimo, is rumoured to be the very last model.

The car has allegedly been ordered by Brett David, CEO of Prestige Imports, and wears a livery inspired by Lewis Hamilton’s Formula 1 car. Despite its looks, the rendering shows a ‘normal’ Huayra with one or two select parts from the BC program and other bespoke carbon fibre pieces.

100th Pagani Huayra Coupe 1 of 5

Obvious standout sections include the Tempesta front splitter with carbon fibre side pieces for the front bumper, side skirt and rear diffuser. The hood scoop is clearly inspired by the BC and Cinque models while the L’Ultimo also gets a full length rear wind and exposed carbon fibre.

The colour scheme continues into the interior with the leather surfaces finished in turquoise, white leather seats and gold highlighting. Options quite clearly include the Sonus Faber sound system, one of the most expensive audio options for a new vehicle.

Understandably, the final Huayra is headed to Prestige Import’s Miami dealership. It is scheduled for delivery some time in June, after which time, we believe that the Huayra Coupe will become unavailable. Delivery of the sold-out Pagani Huayra Roadster will likely begin shortly afterwards with deliveries of the ultra-limited Huayra BC set to continue.

Will the Huayra Coupe make a return at customer’s request? Pagani have certainly been open to bespoke orders in the past. The sheer number of special edition Zonda’s churned out by the factory suggest that they might consider a similar request from a Huayra owner. For now though, Pagani have 100 Huayra Roadster’s to build and planning to attend to for the replacement to the Huayra.