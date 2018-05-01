It has bene an entire year since BMW unveiled the 8 series in concept form at Villa D’Este. We are getting very close to seeing the final production version with BMW out testing evaluation models in Wales. A new press release reveals that the test mules spotted in Wales recently are undergoing final coordination of their drive and suspension systems. The model BMW are using to do this is the BMW M850i xDrive Coupe.

The BMW M850i xDrive Coupe gets a completely redesigned V8 engine with four wheel drive, an active rear differential, adaptive suspension, active roll stabilisation and active steering. From the language BMW uses to describe the model, it should be set up as a supreme grand tourer with plenty of power and comfort.

BMW M850i xDrive Coupe 1 of 10

The new V8 produces 68 hp more than the outgoing version for peak power of 530 hp. Torque is also booted, up by 100 Nm to 750 Nm total. Power is to be routed through a tweaked version of BMW’s 8-speed Steptronic transmission.

Markus Flasch, BMW 8 Series Project Manager said: “The thing that always impresses when test driving the new BMW 8 Series Coupe is its adaptability. Whether a driver expresses his or her wishes with regard to comfort and sportiness using the accelerator pedal or by pressing a button, the vehicle immediately adapts perfectly to each setting.”

Christian Billig, head of Drive System Integration said: “The new V8 engine offers exactly the right balance between performance and emotion, which is what also sets the new BMW 8 Series Coupe apart. Above all, the eight-cylinder harmonises perfectly with the further developed Steptronic transmission during dynamic acceleration. At the same time, the sound development of the sports exhaust system authentically reflects the car’s power delivery. And thanks to BMW xDrive and active rear axle locking, the engine always transfers power precisely to where it can be best converted into driving dynamics.”

The 8 series has been tested, not just in Wales, but also on the racetrack and cordoned-off proving grounds, winter test drives in Arjeplog in Sweden, on the BMW Group proving ground in Miramas in the South of France and at the testing centre on the Nürburgring Nordschleife. It should be well sorted in time for its release later this year!