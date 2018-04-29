Two of the biggest Volkswagen Group events are due to take place in Germany and Austria during the first weeks of May. Both shows caters largely for the Volkswagen tuning sub-culture. The Tuning World Bodensee show at Lake Constance takes place between 10 and 13 May while the Wörthersee-Treffen at Lake Wörth runs from 9 to 12 May. A difficult choice for any Volkswagen fanatic!

Companies like ABT play a massive part in the celebrations. The German tuner has announced plans to display three models at this year’s shows; an ABT R8-Art-Car, RS4-R and RS5-R.

Wörthersee 2018 ABT 1 of 15

At Lake Wörth, ABT will display a very special art car at the H&R stand. Cartoonist Timo Wuerz has designed the first ABT Art-Car in collaboration with wrap specialist SIGNal Design GmbH from Schwäbisch Hall. It is based upon the ABT R8. It will be joined by the ABT RS4-R while the ABT RS5-R will head over the Germany and the Tuning World Bodensee show.

Both the ABT RS4-R and RS5-R use the same 2.9 litre biturbo V6 powerplant found in the off-the-shelf model. ABT takes the 450 hp unit and finds a further 80 hp for peak figures of 530 hp and 690 Nm of torque. The power is gained through an additional engine control unit and a high performance sports exhaust.

If you plan to attend either event, make sure you keep an eye out for these very special ABT supercars!