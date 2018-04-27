As expected, Mercedes-AMG extended their 53-series range to include an E Class Sedan and Estate version. The newly released models join the E 53 Coupe and Convertible released at the Geneva Motor Show 2018. The MHEV models replace the 43 series models and slot in below the 63 series models.
The Mercedes-AMG E53 Sedan and Estate features the new 3.0-litre inline six-cylinder petrol engine. With the EQ Boost technology, a starter-alternator which delivers electric performance enhancements, it generates 435 hp and 520 Nm. The EQ Boost system generates an additional 22 hp and 250 Nm of torque.
One advantage of the system is the efficiency gains. Mercedes-AMG quote a 32.5 mpg figure on the combined cycle, and emissions of 200 g/km. Both models have an electronically limited top speed of 155 mph and can manage a 0 to 100 km/h time of just 4.5 seconds. Both cars use an AMG Speedshift TCT 9G transmission as standard.
As you would expect, the Mercedes-AMG E 53 comes packed with standard equipment. The 19-inch alloy wheels; the AMG performance exhaust; the AMG Ride Control suspension; and the Air Body Control air suspension are all standard. As is the AMG Dynamic Select, Comand Online with a 12.3-inch infotainment display, a 12.3-inch cockpit display and Multibeam LED Intelligent Light System.
Options include a Premium Plus equipment line which includes a Burmester surround sound system. Keyless-Go and a panoramic glass. Further Comfort packages and Driving Assistance packages are also available.
Prices start at £61,835 for the E 53 4MATIC+ Saloon and £63,835 for the Estate deliveries are pencilled in for July 2018.
There are no comments