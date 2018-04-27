As expected, Mercedes-AMG extended their 53-series range to include an E Class Sedan and Estate version. The newly released models join the E 53 Coupe and Convertible released at the Geneva Motor Show 2018. The MHEV models replace the 43 series models and slot in below the 63 series models.

The Mercedes-AMG E53 Sedan and Estate features the new 3.0-litre inline six-cylinder petrol engine. With the EQ Boost technology, a starter-alternator which delivers electric performance enhancements, it generates 435 hp and 520 Nm. The EQ Boost system generates an additional 22 hp and 250 Nm of torque.

2019 Mercedes-AMG E53 Sedan and Estate 1 of 5

One advantage of the system is the efficiency gains. Mercedes-AMG quote a 32.5 mpg figure on the combined cycle, and emissions of 200 g/km. Both models have an electronically limited top speed of 155 mph and can manage a 0 to 100 km/h time of just 4.5 seconds. Both cars use an AMG Speedshift TCT 9G transmission as standard.

As you would expect, the Mercedes-AMG E 53 comes packed with standard equipment. The 19-inch alloy wheels; the AMG performance exhaust; the AMG Ride Control suspension; and the Air Body Control air suspension are all standard. As is the AMG Dynamic Select, Comand Online with a 12.3-inch infotainment display, a 12.3-inch cockpit display and Multibeam LED Intelligent Light System.

Options include a Premium Plus equipment line which includes a Burmester surround sound system. Keyless-Go and a panoramic glass. Further Comfort packages and Driving Assistance packages are also available.

Prices start at £61,835 for the E 53 4MATIC+ Saloon and £63,835 for the Estate deliveries are pencilled in for July 2018.