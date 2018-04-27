Auto China 2018 is go in Beijing and the covers have all been taken off all the latest metal, including this – the Mercedes-Benz A-Class L Saloon. China represents the largest market for Mercedes-Benz and this is the first time they have ever debuted a new model in the region.

The latest addition to the line up is the A-Class Saloon that will be available across the world but was presented in China in long wheelbase form.

Mercedes-Benz A-Class L Saloon 1 of 8

The differences from the A-Class hatchback, obviously, occur at the rear where the ‘sensual purity’ design philosophy that Mercedes-Benz have recently adopted to give the new saloon a cohesive and smooth flow.

The A-Class saloon promises to make as much of an impact as the hatchback did when shown to the world earlier in the year. Inside it is all very similar to the hatch and the fresh new layout is carried over. Of course, the L that is being shown in Beijing feature more leg and knee room for passengers in the rear of the car and gives a more spacious feel overall.