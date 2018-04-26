Audi have unveiled a stretched version of the popular Audi Q5. The Audi Q5L will be offered exclusive to the Chinese market. It was unveiled at the Beijing Motor Show 2018 this week and is the latest China-only model to cater for the exacting tastes of the Chinese clientele.

It is no secret that the SUV has become one of the most popular body styles in recent years. It should come as no surprise that Audi, which has a premium image in the far east, should look to capitalise on this by combining it with another Chinese oddity, the extended wheelbase. Chinese customers appear to value roomy interiors alongside their premium badges!

The stretched version of the Q5 measures 4.77 meters in length, a gain of 88 millimetres. The rear seat passengers benefit from an additional 110 millimetres of knee room while the volume of the luggage compartment remains unchanged at 550 to 1,550 litres. Audi currently offer an A4L, A6L and A8L, the Q5L being the first long wheelbase SUV for the brand.

Audi Q5L 1 of 5

Customers will get a choice of difference spec on the Audi Q5L including Vogue, Lifestyle, Design, Sport and Sport plus. The spec will largely depend on the engine, the base equipment line comes with three-zone automatic air conditioning and an Audi smartphone interface, even at the lower end of the scale, customers will get a lot for their money. The Lifestyle model line will include MMI navigation plus and the Audi virtual cockpit. The Design, Sport and Sport plus lines include the Bang & Olufsen Sound System.

Safety functions are also highly sought after in this segment. The Audi Q5L features Audi pre sense basic and Audi pre sense city safety systems, further optional assistance packages are available for the city and for suburban streets. A panoramic glass roof is standard with the Lifestyle line getting LED headlights as an option.

Audi will offer a four-cylinder turbocharged 2.0 TFSI with either 190 hp or 252 hp. It should be enough for zero to 100 km/h in 8.6 or 6.7 seconds. A standard seven-speed S tronic gearbox is standard with Audi drive select functions including comfort, auto, dynamic, efficiency and individual. Wheel range from 18 to 20 inches in diameter.

As the industry in China dictates, Audi has formed a joint venture with FAW-VW who produces the vehicle in the Changchun plant in northern China. Prefabricated components come from Audi’s plant in San José Chiapa, Mexico.