Lamborghini have been testing the upcoming Lamborghini Aventador SV Jota at the Nurburgring over the past few weeks. Our spy photographers managed to get a few close up pictures of the test mule on flying laps and resting in the car park.

Clearly, Lamborghini are keen to win back control of the production car lap record. You might remember the disbelief caused by the Lamborghini Huracán LP 640-4 Performante which set a staggering 6:52.01. Porsche responded late last year, with a 6:47.25 time for the Porsche 911 GT2 RS (991.2). Lamborghini will hope that the Lamborghini Aventador SV Jota can push the bar further!

The most extreme version of the Lamborghini Aventador to date, the Jota will get a deep front splitter with ram air vents through the front bonnet. The camo hides large front canards while the aero profile of the side and rear has received significant work. The side intakes appear massive while the rear gets a full-length spoiler and an exhaust system similar to the Performante. Expect an improved version of Lamborghini’s ALA system to feature.

Lamborghini’s naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 will get a power upgrade too. The Aventador S currently produces 730 hp. For the SV Jota, power outputs in the region of 780 hp to 790 hp have been ventured with the classic single-clutch automatic transmission expected to receive some work too.

