Auto China 2018 is well under way in Beijing and an outstanding highlight of the show is the Mercedes-Maybach Ultimate Luxury Concept. The evening before the show we were invited to have a look at the car is all its red and chrome majesty.

Thee three-box design concept car is a cross between a high-end saloon and SUV designed to mix comfort with the typical strengths of both body styles. This means the design concept benefits from having the raised seating position of an SUV and sensual aesthetics of a sweeping saloon.

The output from the powertrain is an astonishing 750 horsepower which is transferred to all four wheels via independent motors. The flat underfloor battery has a usable capacity of around 80 kWh, producing a range of over 500 kilometres. The top speed is electronically limited to 250 km/h. This is a clear statement of intent for the future of electric premium vehicles from Mercedes-Maybach which are yet to utilise any electric or hybrid powertrains.

