Whilst other manufacturers are building bespoke vehicles for the Chinese market, McLaren are sticking to their ethos of building performance oriented supercars that are designed to thrill.

However, for the first time ever the British manufacturer has teamed up with a Chinese designer to design five McLaren Special Operations 570GTs. The McLaren 570GT Cabbeen Collection is finished in MSO Obsidian Black, and features incredible golden hand painted dragon door inserts.

Accompanying the golden dragons are set of 15-Spoke GT wheels and brake callipers completed in bespoke Speedline Gold.

The Cabbeen magic had been applied to the interior in a similar fashion with a stunning and painstakingly intricate dragon adorning the rear luggage deck sewn by Kang Huifang, a preserver of Chao Embroidery. Above the centre console is another golden dragon. Unsurprisingly, McLaren expects the limited run car to sell out at the show.