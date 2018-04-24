Mercedes-Benz wowed the crowds at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show with the all new A-Class hatchback and customer cars will arrive in May. Before that, Mercedes-Benz with take the covers off the A-Class Saloon for the first time at the Beijing Motor Show in the coming days. This is the first time we seen a saloon variant of the A-Class – until now the coupe lines of the CLA have been the only option for a small 4-door Mercedes-Benz. The A-Class L Saloon has been exclusively designed for the Chinese market. The long wheelbase (L) model is being produced at Beijing Benz Automotive Co, a joint venture between Daimler and its Chinese partner BAIC Motor. The market launch in China is scheduled for the second half of 2018 with a version of the saloon tailored to the needs of customers outside China also becoming available in the later half of the year.

Mercedes-Benz A-Class L Saloon 1 of 5

The changes from the A-Class hatchback, obviously, occur at the rear of the car and features the ‘sensual purity’ design philosophy that Mercedes-Benz have recently adopted to give the new saloon a cohesive and smooth flow. As with the front end, the rear features very short overhangs and looks very progressive. Combined with the sleek headlamps, taught lines and sporty profile, the A-Class saloon promises to make as much of an impact as the hatchback did when shown to the world. Inside it is all vert similar to the hatch and the fresh new layout is carried over. Of course, the L that is being shown in Beijing feature more leg and knee room for passengers in the rear of the car and gives a more spacious feel overall.