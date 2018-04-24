SUV’s have been the runaway success stories of the industry in recent years. Sales of sedans have dipped in favour of the soft-roaders which offer space, style and safety in equal amounts. The trend hasn’t escaped ABT who have recently released a package based upon the new Audi Q5.

These packages follow on from the wide body version shown at Geneva earlier this year. The kit includes a front skirt, door strip attachments and an imposing rear skirt set. It is more minimalist that a wide-body conversion, you could almost get away with calling it subtle. Parts of the wide body package will also be made available to ABT customers including the rear wing.

1 of 16

In addition to the body styling, ABT are offering a rear muffler with 102 mm carbon tailpipes, exclusively for the SQ5 or with black stainless-steel tailpipes for the Q5. Without the wheel arch extensions, customers are limited to 20 and 21 inch wheels in a variety of styles and finishes. Optional coil over suspension springs provide lowering of between 35 and 60 mm.

The three-liter turbocharged petrol engine in the SQ5 gets improvements, boosting power from 354 hp to 425 hp. Torque increase of 10%, up to 550 Nm are also possible. The power boost is achieved through an ABT Engine Control (AEC) unit with software specially adjusted the SQ5. The top of the range diesel Q5 sees boosts from 286 hp to 330 hp.

Warranties are included with all of ABT’s work.