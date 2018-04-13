In the world of sports cars, the success of a brand is often based on the design, closely followed by performance and luxury. That is no different for Maserati. As we all know the GranTurismo has had a rather long life by now, more exactly it’s still rolling out of the production line in Modena since the 2007 Geneva Motor Show debut. After 11 years and a very promising concept, called the Alfieri, this 2018 MC is the last GranTurismo to be built.

The GranTurismo is created to meet everyone’ s demands. That’s why the Maserati engineers designed the standard GranTurismo coupé, and a cabrio version, furthermore a GranTurismo S coupé along with a cabrio version, a number of special editions and last but not least the most powerful and track orientated MC. This last version, as we drove it, comes with the biggest changes on the inside, where we almost dare to say ‘finally it changed’.

Engine and Performance

The compact and lightweight 4.7 liter V8 is fitted on all GranTurismo models and develops 460 hp combined with 520Nm of torque. That power lets the MC sprint from zero to 62 mph (100 km/h) in just 4.7 seconds. The top speed is 188 mph (301 km/h).

That power is transferred to the road via a ZF MC six-speed automatic gearbox. This transmission can be used in Auto Normal, Auto Sport, Manual Normal, Manual Sport and I.C.E. These modes lend themselves to a wide range of driving styles, from elegant and comfort to direct and compelling. For example in Manual Sports mode, the upshift is almost done unnoticeable and the speed is automatically adjusted during shift down. Another interesting feature is ‘gear holding’. This means that the transmission holds during acceleration until it reaches a command from the driver – even when the needle is off the tachometer and getting onto the red line.

Maserati GranTurismo MC 1 of 30

Design

The Maserati GranTurismo MC comes with a classic, attractive combination of sporty elements and handmade elegance. It consists of Poltrona Frau leather upholstery finished with contrasting colors on the front and rear seats, together with front and center arm supports at the back. The trident logo is stitched on the headrests in the same color as the contrasting finishing details. The middle part of the dashboard and the center console are also finished with the same leather with contrasting stitching. Seat frames and backrests from carbon fiber provide a bold, dynamic touch.

The biggest change is found on the new infotainment system for all GranTurismo and GranCabrio models. In our test car, the MC was equipped with the 8.4″ Maserati Touch Control Plus (MTC Plus) screen that includes the audio, navigation and comfort functions that can be easily and intuitively operated. There is also a user-friendly knob on the center console. The system supports all smartphone functions from Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. MTC Plus can be operated in three ways: with the touchscreen, the knob or Siri voice control. The menus of the system contain options of the most important parameters of the car and can be easily opened by means of icons on the lower part of the touch screen. Other notable features include a practical storage compartment for a mobile phone that is equipped with an SD card reader, a USB connection and other external input devices.

Driving Experience

A sharply designed car is one thing, but even more important is the way it drives. After stepping in, and finding a good driving position we hit the road to see what the 460 hp would bring. The roar coming from the engine and the exhaust, even in normal or I.C.E. mode is simply amazing, let alone ‘Sport’ mode. That is the moment when the MC really comes to life. It was time to play with the paddles behind the steering wheel and of course it didn’t take long to put the gearbox in manual and find out how aggressive this MC really is.

It speaks for itself that a car with figures like 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) in just 4.7 seconds and a top speed of 188 mph (301 km/h) must be fast. The performance coming from the engine and gearbox is amazing but our test car was sitting on summer tyres, and we hate to say it, but this was absolutely not good for the car. With temperatures of max +3°C you need to have skills to keep the car on the road.

Conclusion

Our press vehicle with all options included has a price of € 177,496 on the Belgian market. That is a big amount of money, but we believe it’s worth it. In our 4 day test drive we had a continuous smile on our faces, sometimes a little scared because of the summer tires. One thing is, and that is such a pity with a car like this, and for some among us of no importance, but Maserati, when are you going to change that old fashion blue key?

Last but not least, the rumours about the future. Is the Alfieri coming? Is there a new GranTurismo planned with Alfieri aspects… We are happy with each result, but Maserati, please don’t let us wait too long!