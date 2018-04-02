After a performance SUV? It would seem that you aren’t alone! Performance SUV’s are in high demand at the moment. Mercedes-AMG, BMW and Audi all produce high performance versions of their SUV’s. Lamborghini, Bentley and even Rolls-Royce have realised the potential too. Maserati? The Maserati Levante Trofeo fills that gap in their model range.

The Levante has been around for a little while now. The Maserati Levante Trofeo is the natural extension of the platform. Introduced at the New York Auto Show 2018 last week, it features a Ferrari-developed V8 engine. It is one of the fastest SUV’s currently on the market, if not the fastest!

The example in the press photos is a limited series model, aimed at the U.S. and Canada market, although we expect that the Maserati Levante Trofeo will soon be available worldwide. It comes fitted with a 3.8-litre Twin Turbo V8 engine delivering a staggering 590 hp and 730 Nm of torque. 0 to 100km/h is possible in just 3.9 seconds with a top speed in excess of 300 km/h.

2019 Maserati Levante Trofeo 1 of 6

Underpinning the Levante is a unique calibration for the Q4 Intelligent All-Wheel Drive system. From the cabin, the driver is able to choose the new “Corsa” mode together with the Normal, I.C.E., Sport and Off Road modes. The Maserati Integrated Vehicle Control (IVC) system replaces the traditional Electronic Stability Program (ESP) system.

Stylistically, the Levante gets new carbon fibre exterior pieces. The side air intakes sit lower, with two aerodynamic wings. New bezel blades and a carbon fibre splitter finish the front. A new rear diffuser and a set of quad exhaust pipes finish the rear. The headlights are new Full Matrix LED units and the detailing is piano black.The c-pillars get “Seatta” Trofeo logos.

At the business end of things are a set of 22-inch forged aluminium wheels – the largest ever fitted to a Maserati. Calipers come in red, blue, black, silver or yellow.

Inside, the sport seats feature full-grain “Pieno Fiore” natural leather in black, red and tan each with contrasting stitching. Inlays are matte carbon fibre with a specific instrument cluster graphic and Trofeo floor mats. An exclusive option is the Bowers & Wilkins, 1,280-watt, 17-speaker sound system.

The launch edition model will get eight unique exterior colours and most of the spec list ticked. Pricing has not yet been announced.