Jaguar have used the New York Motor Show 2018 to present a new addition to the F-Pace range, a Jaguar F-PACE SVR! The long awaited performance version of the SUV emerges a few years into production with Jaguar’s familiar Supercharged V8.

The 5.0 litre V8 engine strapped to the SVR generates 550 hp and 680 Nm of torque. It manages a 0 to 60 mph sprint of just 4.1 seconds, taking 0.2 seconds longer to hit 100 km/h, impressive figures for a heavy SUV. Top speed is claimed at 176mph (283km/h).

The SVR aerodynamic package has adds unique front and rear bumpers, lower body sides and rear boot lid spoiler. The combination of parts enhance are claimed to improve cooling, reduce lift and drag and improve high-speed stability. An exclusive SVR bonnet features further venting to extract hot air.

2019 Jaguar F-PACE SVR 1 of 23

At the tarmac side of things, the SVR-tuned chassis features uprated dampers with improved spring rates. New lightweight 21 inch wheels are available together with optional 22 inch forged wheels. Jaguar fit a rear Electronic Active Differential and uprated brakes measuring 395/396mm front/rear.

Jaguar’s Variable Valve Active exhaust delivers a 6.6 kg weight saving. As you would expect, Jaguar have developed bespoke calibrations for Quickshift transmission, Electric Power Assisted Steering, Adaptive Dynamics, Torque Vectoring, Dynamic Stability Control and All-Wheel Drive systems

Inside, the SVR gets a set of slimline sports seats, front and rear with lozenge quilting and embossed SVR logo. The rotary selector is replaced with a Sports Shift Selector.

When it hits the road this summer, it will be priced from £74,835 including UK taxes.