The Mercedes-AMG model refresh continues. Following hot on the heels of the facelift Mercedes-Benz C Class is the new, AMG tuned, C 63! It debuts this week at the New York Motor Show 2018 in all it’s various forms; Saloon, Estate, Coupé and Cabriolet.

AMG’s updates for the popular range of C Class-based models is fairly predictable as it continues to drag its range in line with the rest of the rapidly expanding model range. This means a subtle styling update and a few mechanical tweaks to set it apart from the lower 43 model.

Mercedes-AMG C 63 S Coupé 1 of 20

The Mercedes-AMG C 63 continues to use the same 4.0 litre V8 biturbo engine with 476 hp or 510 hp (for the C 63 S). Changes are made to the transmission in the form of an AMG Speedshift MCT 9G transmission with a wet start-off clutch – the same unit from the E 63.

AMG have made adjustments to the suspension, dampers, and the electronically controlled limited-slip differential. The later is now standard on all C 63 models, while S versions get dynamic engine mounts.

The biggest change is undoubtedly found at the front with the addition of the Panamerica grille. The tailpipes have been remodelled to include two high gloss chrome units with a larger diffuser. If the standard styling packages are not enough for you, Mercedes-AMG offer an optional aerodynamics package which adds a new, more aggressive, front splitter, spoiler lip and border side skirts.

The headlines inside include the new digital instrument cluster which is available with AMG specific displays including “Classic”, “Sporty” or “Supersport”. There is a new AMG steering wheel too. The options list expands with anthracite open-pore oak wood, open-pore walnut plus the combination of longitudinal-grain aluminium for the doors and black open-pore ash wood for the centre console.

Brand new AMG alloy wheels with aerodynamic outer rings and a special spoke geometry. Two variants. 18 inch 10 spoke design and 19 inch five twin spoke design. Both in tantalite grey.