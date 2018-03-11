Danish hypercar manufacturer Zenvo has presented a their model for its TS model range at the Geneva Motor Show 2018. The Danish manufacturer appears to be alive and kicking although we have to admit that we haven’t seen any customer cars on the road yet! We took a closer look and found out what differentiates the Zenvo TSR-S.

Zenvo TSR-S

The third model in the TS (Twin Supercharged) model lineup joins the TS1 GT and TSR track car. The headline figures are an increase in power. Zenvo’s 5.8 litre twin-supercharged V8 produces a staggering 1,177 bhp and 1,100 Nm of torque through a 7-speed transmission or a race gearbox. It allows a 100 km/h sprint of 2.8 seconds and 200 km/h sprint in 6.8 seconds.

The TSR-S is essentially a street-legal version of the TSR, track car announced last year. The Centripetal Wing is brand new with an active multi-axis design which acts as an air brake, rotating to generate inward force with the conventional downforce. It’s a bit like an aerodynamic gimbal.

Zenvo’s production of the TSR-S is apparently underway and will form part of Zenvo’s limited production of just five cars a year. We hope to see one on the road in the coming year!