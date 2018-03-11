There was nothing new for Alfa Romeo at the Geneva Motor Show 2018 this year. Instead, we saw a set of NRING special editions which pay tribute to both the Giulia and Stelvio’s Nurburgring lap records. We took a closer look at what the special edition models get you!

Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio NRING

Both the Stelvio and Giulia NRING editions are based on the Quadrifoglio versions of their respective models. Both cars feature Circuito Grey paintwork, with carbon detailing on the grille and door mirrors, black wheels and standard-fit carbon ceramic brakes.

Inside, both cars get carbon-shelled Sparco sports seats with red contrast stitching. There is plenty of carbon, a numbered build plaque and a leather/Alcantara steering wheel. Alfa Romeo will also offer a Harmon Kardon audio system to complete the package.

Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio NRING

As a reminder, the Quadrifoglio versions of both cars feature a 2.9 litre twin-turbocharged V6 engine with 510 hp and 600 Nm of torque. The power allowed the Giulia to lap the Nurburgring Nordschliefe in just 7 minutes 32 seconds while the Stelvio managed 7 minutes 51.7 seconds.