Rimac have been going from strength to strength in recent years. They seem to have cornered the electric hypercar market and are supplying tech to some of the biggest manufacturers. That said, they do produce their own hypercars and their display at the Geneva Motor Show 2018 is a healthy reminder of that.

It’s a small display but it houses one very important car! The Rimac C_Two is entirely electric, powered by four independent permanent-magnet electric motors with software-controlled torque vectoring. It uses two independent two speed gearboxes at the front and two single speed gearboxes at the back with independent cooling systems.

The electrical power for the system is stored by a 120 kWh, liquid cooled, Lithium Manganese Nickel battery. Rated to 1,914 hp and 2,300 Nm of torque, the performance is exactly as you would expect.

Rimac C_Two will get a slightly larger product run than Rimac’s Concept One. 150 copies are planned with US homologation also in the pipeline for the two-seater. Rimac hope to have the production version ready for 2020 delivery slots. For more details, check out our earlier article on the Rimac C_Two!