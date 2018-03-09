Koenigsegg have a long history of presenting at the Geneva Motor Show. For the Geneva Motor Show 2018, the Swedish manufacturer brought a three-car display, comprising of two heavily customised Regera models and a further refitted Koenigsegg CCX. Alongside this, Christian von Koenigsegg confirmed that an Agera RS replacement would be presented at next year’s show. We took a closer look at the latest Koenigseeg had to offer.

Crystal White Koenigsegg Regera

Koenigsegg can’t be far off releasing the new Regera. With all the production slots accounted for and the engineering aspects of the car seemingly sorter, these two Regera’s provide an insight into the unique level of customisation that Koenigsegg offers for it’s customers.

The Crystal White Koenigsegg Regera gets a namesake body colour with a clear carbon central strip and cone orange highlights which match the tan leather interior. This car features Koenigseeg’s aerodynamic package named “Ghost” which adds the rear wings and front flics. It accounts for a 20% increase in downforce.

Koenigsegg Regera d’Elegance

The Regera d’Elegance gets a Swedish Blue finish with blue tinted carbon fibre and Ocean Green accents. It gets a unique interior in matching colours and constructed using Scandinavian material.

Of course, the highlight of both cars is the powertrain. It combines a twin-turbo V8 engine (1,100hp) with a battery pack producing 670 hp. The electrical component of the powertrain is channeled via the world’s first 800-volt automotive electrical architecture. Koenigsegg have also created the Koenigsegg Direct Drive system which does away with conventional gearing. From 0 to 400 km/h takes place in less than 20 seconds.

Koenigsegg CCX

Koenigsegg’s final display piece is the refitted Koenigsegg CCX. The 12 year old CCX features Koenigsegg’s 4.7 litre twin-supercharged V8, producing 806hp and driven by a 6-speed manual gearbox. It’s a right hand drive car which has been fully refitted through Koenigsegg’s Certified Legends program.