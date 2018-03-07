Pagani’s display is as eye catching as ever. They have a customer Huayra Roadster, one of the first US cars, and the Pagani Zonda HP Barchetta on display. Together, the combination makes collectively the most expensive manufacturer display at the Geneva Motor Show 2018. We took a closer look!

The Pagani Huayra Roadster was Pagani’s big release at last year’s show. At that time, all 100 examples had been sold out. It took quite a while for Pagani to eventually reveal a convertible version of the Huayra. The base price is a staggering €2,280,000 plus VAT!

The key design element of the car is the Pagani Huayra Roadster’s roof. There are two options. The first is a lightweight carbon too with a central glass element, similar in style to the Porsche Carrera GT. The second is a fabric and carbon cover which can be installed easily in the event of an emergency.

The Pagani Huayra Roadster continues to use the Mercedes-AMG M158 engine. The twelve-cylinder unit uses twin-turbochargers to produce 764 hp at 6,200 rpm, with a torque of over 1000 Nm available from 2,400 rpm. It has full EURO 6b and Carb environment regulations.

Pagani Zonda HP Barchetta

The Pagani Zonda HP Barchetta is an altogether more limited affair. Just 3 will be made at a rumoured cost of $20 million each! It is a European debut for Pagani created to celebrate Horacio Pagani’s 60th birthday late last year. It is rumoured that these three cars will the last Zonda’s built by the factory, although we have heard that before!

The HP Barchetta also uses a manual gearbox, a 6-speed unit with a mechanical locking differential. Weight is said to be just 1,250 kg, heavier than the Zonda F Roadster (by 20 kg), but lighter than the 1,280 kg Huayra Roadster.