The first Lagonda hasn’t quite had the effect that Aston Martin thought it might. We think that’s a fair assessment, judging by the minimal sightings of the Lagonda Taraf. Aston Martin haven’t given up though, as evidenced by their Lagonda Vision Concept which debuted yesterday at the Geneva Motor Show 2018.

The Concept presents a vision for two upcoming Lagonda models which Aston Martin plans to launch by 2023. The focus has changed slightly since the Taraf. Aston Martin have repositioned the Lagonda brand and are now aiming to create a zero emission luxury marque with a strong focus on electrification and autonomous technology.

The first Lagonda model is previewed by the Lagonda Vision Concept which is planned to begin production in 2021. Two 40 percent scale models are also being presented alongside the Sedan concept, an SUV and a Coupe.

The Vision Concept is not your traditional limousine. It is far more rakish, far lower and the design, far less conventional. It seats four adults in luxurious comfort

The Vision Concept lacks the traditional statement grille, massive frontal area and sheer imposing size of other limousines. What Lagonda aims to offer is a pared back luxury experience without the grandiose. The interior is the work of furniture specialist David Linley together with the fabric expertise of Savile Row tailors, Henry Poole.

The majority of the Concept car’s structural strength comes through its floor so Aston Martin have been able to create larger door openings than usual. The doors are fairly unique in that the open both outwards and upwards for ease of access.

Whilst there is not confirmation on the powertrain offered by Lagonda, the British company have confirmed that they will fit solid state batteries with a range of 400 miles. The design is tailored around a level four autonomous driving experience.