The Ferrari stand at the Geneva Motor Show 2018 is as busy as ever. The brand new Ferrari 488 Pista has been released and journalists are keen to get a piece of the new V8 masterpiece. We took a closer look at what Ferrari had to offer the Swiss motorshow!

Ferrari 488 Pista

Ferrari’s major release for the Geneva Motor Show 2018 is the Ferrari 488 Pista. The hardcore variant of the 488 arrives just in time for summer. If past experience is much to go on, the Pista looks set to be the best iteration of the Ferrari mid-engined V8 layout yet!

Ferrari 488 Pista 1 of 16

The Pista puts out a total figure of 720 hp from its 3.9 litre V8 engine. 0 to 100 km/h takes just 2.85 seconds and a 200 km/h sprint is achieved in just 7.6 seconds.Couple this with a 20% increase in downforce and a 90 kg reduction in weight.

There are two examples on display in Geneva. The first gets a classic Ferrari Red colour scheme with nardo-look striping, the second is finished in Silver with solid blue stripes. No word on pricing yet or availability, we hope to hear about this very soon though!

For full details on the Ferrari 488 Pista, check out our official article. Be sure to check out our dedicated news channel for more from the Geneva Motor Show 2018. We will be covering the show via social media too on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook!