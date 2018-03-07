Bugatti’s stand only needs one model to draw the crowds here at the Geneva Motor Show 2018! The brand new Bugatti Chiron Sport was revealed as Bugatti’s exclusive world premiere. Bugatti have stripped some weight and sharpened the performance for the Chiron, creating a package that will surely be a ‘must have’ for all future Chiron owners!

Bugatti Chiron Sport

The Bugatti Chiron needs little introduction. As far as automotive engineering goes, the Chiron is at the very pinnacle. It features an 8.0 litre quad-turbocharged W16 engine, producing 1,500 hp and 1,600 Nm of torque making it one of the most powerful production cars on the planet.

Bugatti Chiron Sport 1 of 12

The Bugatti Chiron Sport has been developed for those that want a significant handling improvement in their Chiron. It is said to manage the Nardò handling circuit five seconds quicker than the standard Chiron. To distinguish the new model from the old, there is a new wheel design and four-pipe exhaust deflector.

Weight is shed mainly through the new lightweight wheels but also through a carbon fibre stabiliser, intercooler cover and the new windscreen wipers (which we are told save 1.4 kg). Bugatti have also fitted lighter rear window glass. In total, the Chiron sheds 18 kg.

At the show, Bugatti’s CEO, Stephen Winkelman also revealed that work had already begun on the expansion of the Bugatti range, although he refused to be drawn any further on what we might expect in the future!

At the show, Bugatti's CEO, Stephen Winkelman also revealed that work had already begun on the expansion of the Bugatti range, although he refused to be drawn any further on what we might expect in the future!