Rimac’s sophomore has arrived in the shape of the Rimac C_Two Electric Hypercar! The Croatian electric powertrain manufacturer revealed the car today at the Geneva Motor Show 2018, complete with some pretty staggering figures.

Rimac C_Two will get a slightly larger product run than Rimac’s Concept One. 150 copies are planned with US homologation also in the pipeline for the two-seater. Rimac hope to have the production version ready for 2020 delivery slots.

The Rimac C_Two is entirely electric, powered by four independent permanent-magnet electric motors with software-controlled torque vectoring. It uses two independent two speed gearboxes at the front and two single speed gearboxes at the back with independent cooling systems.

The electrical power for the system is stored by a 120 kWh, liquid cooled, Lithium Manganese Nickel battery. Rated to 1,914 hp and 2,300 Nm of torque, the performance is exactly as you would expect.

Acceleration to 100 km/h is projected to take 1.97 seconds with 300 km/h in 11.8 seconds and a quarter mile in 9.1 seconds. Top speed could be as high as 412 km/h (258 mph) and with a range of 650 km, the C_Two starts looks mighty impressive on paper.

Whereas the Concept_One had a traditional GT design with a long front nose, the C_Two gets a traditional mid-mounted supercar shape. It has typical supercar traits, fancy butterfly style doors for example. The design inside is relatively minimal. Plenty of carbon fibre to contrast with leather and LCD displays.