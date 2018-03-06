Land Rover announced the Range Rover SV Coupe earlier today. Hailed as the return of the two-door Range Rover, the SV is set to become the fastest,, most luxurious Range Rover to date. What’s more, Land Rover will offer a limited production run of just 999 cars!

Its nearly 50 years since Land Rover first launched the Range Rover. What better way to celebrate than with its best yet. The two door Range Rover SV gets the best of everything. The best interior, Land Rover’s biggest engine and special touches from SVO, Land Rover’s in-house customisation arm.

The design evolves the current Range Rover look. The front bumper is slightly redesigned with deeper silver trim under the grill and redesigned air vents. The side air intakes, characteristic of the modern Range Rover, have been lengthened and appear narrower. The rear panel now resembles a glass house with a frameless look.

Sitting under the bonnet is a 5.0 litre Supercharged V8 petrol powertrain. It produces 565 PS and 700 of torque, enough for a 60 mph sprint of just 5 seconds and a 165 mph (266 kph) top speed.

Despite the compromised design, the Range Rover loses none of it’s unique selling points. It sits 8 mm lower but retains a 900mm maximum wading depth and a maximum towing capacity of 3.5 tonnes.

New colours are available for the SV including the new Contour Graphic. For the first time, the Range Rover is fitted as with a 23-inch wheel option. Optional paint finishes include a liquid metal finish called Liquesence.

Inside, semi-aniline leather front seats are the most luxurious yet with gradated diamond quilt design unique to the SV Coupe. The SV will get a choice of four front-to-rear contrast interior colours, a range of single-tone interior colours and a choice of three wood veneers. That said, SVO can indulge even the most indulgent requests.

The Range Rover SV will be priced from £240,000 in the UK. Customers can register their interest with Land Rover now with deliveries starting during the final quarter of 2018.