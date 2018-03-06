The Mansory Cyrus is based on the Aston-Martin DB11, but takes the concept even farther. Mansory replaces the front fascia with a carbon fibre one of their own design and gives it a more aggressive front splitter that increases downforce on the front end of the car. Larger air intakes let in more cooling air for the engine, and multiple vents in the custom hood evacuate hot air from the engine bay. New side skirts give the Cyrus a lowered, stretched appearance. At the back, a large carbon fibre wing and new rear fascia and huge diffuser help develop more downforce at the back of the car and nicely frame the rear exhaust outlets.

The engine has a new mapping system. In conjunction with a new stainless steel exhaust system and low-restriction air filter that produce an incredible engine sound, it allows the twin-turbo V12 to reach a peak output of 700 hp (515 kW) and 850 Nm of torque between 1,500 – 5,000 rpm. The additional power allows the 2+2 to reach 100km/h in 3.6 seconds. Its new top speed is 330 km/h.

Sport lowering springs allow the center of gravity to be lowered 35mm for improved handling. New one-piece, ultra-light forged Yavin wheels (9.5×22 front and 11×22 rear) with sticky, low-profile tires take full advantage of the lower center of gravity.

Mansory has also completely redesigned the interior, transforming the interior of the Cyrus into a VIP lounge with motorsports flair. Beautiful leather and Alcantara swaddle the occupants, visible bare carbon fibre trim and decorative stitching adorn everything. The door entryways illuminate when the door is opened and a new ergonomically redesigned airbag steering wheel rounds out the package.