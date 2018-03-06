One unexpected release of the Geneva Motor Show 2018 is the BMW M8 Gran Coupe Concept. It follows hot on the heals of the BMW 8-Series and M8 Concept reveal last year and looks set to demonstrate BMW’s future plans for the new 8-Series. It has debuted today at the Geneva Motor Show 2018 so expect some live photos later in the day from the show floor!

The BMW Concept M8 Gran Coupe is similar in idea to the M6 Gran Coupe in that it takes BMW’s structure for a Coupe and extends it into something that is altogether more practical but still screams its performance credentials from the roof!

BMW M8 Gran Coupe Concept 1 of 19

The front of the BMW Concept M8 Gran Coupe is flat and wide. The wheelarches create a wide look while distinctive triple front air intakes and a side gill hark back to modern M power models. The headlights sit higher than the kidney girlle, surrounded by gold trim and lighting technology is said to be similar to the M8 GTE race car. Moving along the side, the long wheelbase is evident with a short rear. The concept has a carbon fibre roof panel, much like other modern M power models.

The M8 Gran Coupe gets a unique green to grey-blue colour named “Salève Vert” with gold window tints and gold brakes. The quad tailpipes are also finished in gold and finish off an extreme rear end design, sitting at the end of two massive air outlets.

Adrian van Hooydonk, Head of BMW Group Design said: “The BMW 8 Series will be the new leader in the BMW range, combining the highest levels of sportiness and elegance. The BMW Concept M8 Gran Coupe offers an outlook on the most exotic and fascinating variant of the new BMW 8 Series”. Domagoj Dukec, Head of Design BMW M and BMW I was quoted as saying: “The BMW Concept M8 Gran Coupe is supposed to stir up, it should polarize – it should move emotionally. With the vehicle we want to reach people who are looking for something special and want to stand out from the crowd. With this vehicle, BMW M unmistakably brings luxury out of the ‘comfort zone’.”

BMW’s release says nothing of the powertrain, although it does confirm that we can expect to see the 8-Series Gran Coupe and M8 Gran Coupe at some point during 2019. Would your money go on the Gran Coupe or would you prefer to the upcoming M8? This is a question most prospective BMW customers are probably asking!