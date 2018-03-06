Mercedes-AMG have quashed the rumours and finally taken the camo off one of the most eagerly anticipated cars of recent times – The Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe in GT 53 and GT 63 forms.

The press mill has been awash with spy shots and teasers of the car that with no doubt be deemed a challenger for the mighty successful Porsche Panamera. The new AMG GT 4-Door Coupé blends the impressive racetrack dynamism of our two-door sports car with maximum suitability for everyday use. Where the other Mercedes-AMG cars are based on conventional Mecerdes-Benz products, the GT 4-Door Coupe has “Driving Performance” running through its heart and soul.

The new AMG GT 4-Door Coupé promises to deliver exciting driving experiences all the way to the top speed of up to 315 km/h. The 53 with its 6-cylinder in-line and 63 with a V8 engines provide outputs ranging from 435 hp to 639 hp and allow completely new driving experiences. The V8 bi-turbo is the same 4-litre engine from other models but has been enhanced to produce a staggering 900nm of torque via the all-wheel-dive and the aforementioned 639 horsepower in the AMG 63 S. Acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.2 seconds makes the AMG GT 63 S 4MATIC+ the range topping model at launch.

Mercedes-AMG GT 63 and GT 63 S 1 of 27

This is closely followed by the AMG GT 63 4MATIC+ with 585 hp, the V8 unit provides 585 hp and 800 Nm maximum torque. The sprint from standstill to 100 km/h lasts just 3.4 seconds, and the top speed is 310 km/h.

The final model is the AMG GT 53 4MATIC+ with 435 hp courtesy of 3.0-litre unit that is supported by a boost effect with an output of up to 22 hp and 250 newton metres of torque. The EQ Boost starter-alternator combines a starter motor and alternator in a powerful electric motor and is between the engine and transmission. The four-door AMG GT 53 accelerates from zero to 100 km/h in just 4.5 seconds, and achieves a top speed of 285 km/h.

The AMG SPEEDSHIFT MCT 9G 9-speed transmission that we have already experienced is specially tuned to the requirements of the eight-cylinder variants of the new four-door AMG GT. A wet clutch is used here. This reduces weight and inertia and optimises the response.

To improve traction and dynamism the AMG GT 63 S has an electronically controlled locking differential at the rear axle as standard. The rear-wheel-steering setup from the AMG GTR is found on all three models to aid agility at both low and high speeds.

The exterior styling immediately identifies the car as a Mercedes-AMG product with signature cues such as the Panamericana grill with vertical slats and the sharp angled lights that are found throughout the Mercedes-Benz family. With frameless side windows and a flat windscreen inclined far to the rear, features of the classic coupé architecture are also cited. With the additional seat row in the rear the characteristic lines of the AMG GT models are not compromised.

The sporty focus is reflected in the interior with a number of cues that we are already familiar with the two door AMG GT models that combines the latest technology with the comfort and driver orientation. Innovative control panels can be intuitively operated and configured as required including buttons on the steering wheel and and central ‘V’ console that feature inbuilt displays that have never been seen before. The blend of high individualisation and sports car technology, placing yet more focus on the requirements of discerning customers, is also clear from the wealth of equipment packages and individual options. The latest coup from Affalterbach also lives up to the Mercedes-AMG brand pledge with regard to its high driving dynamics and sets the benchmark in its segment on the racetrack too. There are options of four or five seat configurations. The boot capacity of up to 395 litres is supplemented by around a further 60 litres beneath the boot floor. With the backrests folded down the capacity is up to 1324 litres.

Mercedes-AMG GT 53 1 of 23

The Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe GT 53, GT 63 & GT 63 S models give the AMG GT family an entirely new dimension and promise to revolutionise the GT market encompassing multiple elements into one model range. Expect them to land in showrooms and sell fast leaving with the AMG cracks, bangs and pops that we so love.