We knew this was coming! The Lamborghini Huracan Performante Spyder has made its debut at the Geneva Motor Show 2018, presented by Stefano Domenicali, Lamborghini’s current chairman. The Huracan Performante Spyder is exactly what we expected it to be, a drop top version of the record-breaking Huracan Performante Coupe.

The Huracan Performante Spyder gets the usual 5.2 litre V10 naturally-aspirated engine. It uses permanent four-wheel drive and comes equipped with 640 hp and 600 Nm of torque. That’s enough for the Performante Spyder to accelerate from 0-100 km/h (0-62 mph) in 3.1 seconds, 200 km/h (0-124 mph) in 9.3 seconds and a top speed of 325 km/h.

The Huracan Performante Spyder gets a total dry weight of just 1,507 kg which is enough for a weight-to-power ratio of 2.35 kg/hp. Weight is distributed front/rear in proportions of 43/57%.

Lamborghini Huracan Performante Spyder 1 of 19

The visible carbon fiber running throughout the aluminium body of the Huracan help contribute to a weight loss of around 35 kg over the standard Spyder. Forged composite features in the front and rear spoiler, engine bonnet, rear bumper and aerodynamic diffuser. The system is entirely active, it’s known as Aerodinamica Lamborghini Attiva – ALA.

Lamborghini’s Piattaforma Inerziale (LPI) system governs all the car’s electronic systems in real time, including the car’s ALA system. It has been set up to ensure that the best aerodynamic set-up is achieved in every driving condition.

A recalibrated suspension system is fitted to the Lamborghini Huracan Performante Spyder, otherwise, its features are largely the same as the Coupe. The roof has the ability to open in 17 seconds at speeds of up to 50 km/h (30 mph) and rises out of a folding roof casing.

First customers will take delivery of the Lamborghini Huracán Performante Spyder in summer 2018 with pricing starting from 219,585 euros in Europe, £195,078 in the UK and $308,859 in the US, exclusive of taxes.