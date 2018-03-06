McLaren have one of the most exciting stands at the Geneva Motor Show 2018 this year….

McLaren Senna Carbon Theme

The McLaren Senna Carbon Theme is one of the highlights of the McLaren stand at Geneva this year. It is the first time that McLaren have shown the Senna publicly since it’s debut at the end of last year.

McLaren Senna 1 of 19

McLaren recently revealed more statistics on the Senna. It gets McLaren’s 4.0 litre twin-turbocharged V8, producing an impressive 800 PS (789 bhp) and 800 Nm of torque. It weighs in at 1,198 kg, giving it a power-to-weight ratio of 668 PS (659 bhp) per tonne. It generates some 800 kg of downforce at 250 km/h (155 mph) and manages the 200 km/h (124 mph) sprint in just 6.8 seconds.

The Carbon Theme is MSO’s take on the McLaren Senna. It is one of 5 specifications designed by MSO to highlight what is possible for the 500 owners who have secured allocations for the exclusive hypercar. The design combines gloss Naked Carbon Fibre bodywork with Carbon Black Alcantara interior trim. Detailing has been applied through the use of Solar Yellow and Laurel Green paint, echoing the helmet livery of its namesake, Ayrton Senna.

The four further designs are on display on the stand!

McLaren Senna GTR Concept

McLaren Senna GTR Concept 1 of 12

