STARTECH, a BRABUS Group Company expands its product range to yet another British luxury brand, offering an exclusive customization range for the already fantastic DB11.

The STARTECH DB11 with the STARTECH SP610 “Powered by BRABUS” performance upgrade makes the DB11 a truly formidable competitor. Since the V8 is already a Mercedes-Benz unit lifted from the S63, BRABUS was an obvious choice to improve the unit. The twin-turbo eight-cylinder is remapped and boost is increased to raise power by 73.6 kW (100hp) to an amazing 448kW (610 hp) and 800Nm of torque. Most of the power is available from 2,000-5,000 rpm. The 0-100km run in accomplished in just 3.8 seconds and the top speed is raised to 310 km/h.

STARTECH upgrades the appearance as well. Aerodynamic additions improve high speed stability, provide downforce, and enhance the design. The high-quality components are made from carbon fiber and come with a choice of high-gloss, matte coating, or a traditional glossy black paint finish. The aerodynamic-enhancement components fit all variants of the DB11, and consist of a new downforce-providing front splitter, matching rocker panels, and an aggressive diffuser with a central F1-style LED backup light. The glossy black or chrome-finished exhaust embellishers and unique 21” Monostar-M wheels (9Jx21 front/11.5Jx 21 rear) wrapped in Pirelli P-Zero tires round out the improvements.

Startech Aston Martin DB11 1 of 21

Another option for the show car is the copper-colored special paint finish of the roofline on both sides. The horizontal braces on the front fenders and the brake calipers were also painted the same copper shade to add further contrast to the anthracite-colored bodywork.

An exclusive STARTECH interior design package finishes the concept. The STARTECH upholstery shop creates interiors tailored to the vehicle owner’s requests in every detail with utmost precision and detail. The interior of the vehicle in Geneva combines gray leather with sporty carbon elements and details, which on this vehicle are finished in dark chrome or copper rather than the standard chrome or silver, but the options are endless in regards to quilting and embroidery and leather. The bespoke leather and carbon STARTECH sports steering wheel with flat bottom makes ingress and egress easier. Carbon fiber and durable attractive plastics for inlays finish the details of the look.