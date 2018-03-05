BMW have unveiled the 2018 BMW M2 Black Shadow. The Black Edition adds nothing major to the basic BMW M2 package, focused entirely on cosmetic and design upgrades.

The BMW M2 Edition Black Shadow gets a Sapphire Black metallic exterior with a set of 19 inch, black forged allows in Y-spoke design. The mirrors are carbon finish and the grille gets a high-gloss black finish. The rear diffuser is carbon while the black chrome trim replaces many of the chrome parts.

BMW M2 Black Edition 1 of 6

The 2018 BMW M2 Black Shadow will be available from April 2018. BMW’s press release reveals that it has sold 12,000 of these pocket-rockets in just one year!

Under the hood, the Black Shadow is no different from any other BMW M2. Fitted with a straight six engines, a 7-speed M dual clutch transmission and rear wheel drive, its 370 hp propels it to 100 km/h in just 4.3 seconds.