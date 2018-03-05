Mercedes-Benz traditionally gives selected media a sneak preview of their Geneva Motor Show highlights the night before the first press day. Following the introduction of the new and successful ‘Meet Mercedes’ event format last year the event is staged in a location a short drive from the Palexpo exhibition center in Geneva.

We spent a couple of hours with some of the new Mercedes-Benz cars accompanied by Mercedes-Benz experts. Here is our recap of the Geneva Motor Show Mercedes-Benz media preview with our highlights.

Mercedes-AMG G63

We all knew this was going to be at GIMS but we had no idea that the Edition 1 car on display would looks so sensational! In matt black with red highlights the G63 looks the business. The theme continues inside with red weaves in the carbon fibre that and created by hand.

2019 Mercedes-AMG G63 1 of 16

Mercedes-AMG GT 63

Coming Soon…

Mercedes-Benz A-Class

One of the most important cars for MB is the A-Class. The entry level car has a premium and very sporty feel that has set the benchmark, the interior takes things to an all new level.

2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class 1 of 7

Mercedes-AMG C43 Facelift

Whilst all the new releases have been grabbing the attention, we forgot just how old the current C-Class! This is the first facelift for the generation and everything is a little smarter thanks for the new lights.

2019 Mercedes-AMG C43 Facelift 1 of 6

Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Facelift

The S-Class is the flagship of the Mercedes-Benz family. The Mercedes-Maybach allows the rich and famous to take the S-Class experience to new heights. Now the Maybach S-Class has been treated to the facelift the series models recently benefitted from. It’s a very classy affair!

Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Facelift 1 of 4

For more news from the Geneva Motor Show and individual articles of Mercedes-Benz cars we saw tonight make sure to subscribe to our mailing list or bookmark our dedicated Geneva Motor Show 2018 News channel.