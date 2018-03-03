Let’s face it, we could have predicted this was coming! Brabus have mastered the art of tuning Mercedes-AMG models. Each engine has a corresponding state of tune, for the Mercedes E 63 S 4MATIC+, 800 hp is simply natural for Brabus mechanics!

The Brabus 800 Mercedes-AMG E63 S is set to debut next week at the Geneva Motor Show 2018. It features all the usual Brabus trimmings, a black bodykit, plenty of naked carbon fibre, a set of forged wheels, and a wild power output! Customers get their choice of estate or sedan models.

Brabus 800 Mercedes-AMG E63 S 1 of 12

The Brabus 800 is based on the Mercedes-AMG E63 S. Power is boosted to 800 hp (an additional 188 hp) and 1,000 Nm of torque (an additional 100 Nm). This iteration of the Brabus 800 manages a 3.0 second 0 to 100 km/h time, top speed is limited to 300 km/h. Power is routed to all four wheels through a nine-speed automatic gearbox.

Brabus unlocks the additional power through a performance kit with two reconfigured turbochargers, both are larger and feature a modified core assembly with reinforced axial bearings allowing higher boost levels up to 1.6 bar. A stainless steel exhaust system with ceramic tailpipes is also available to improve the sound!

In terms of looks, the naked carbon fibre components applied to this E63 include surrounds for the left and right front bumper air intakes, a front spoiler lip, a rear spoiler and a carbon diffuser insert. The Brabus 800 gets 21 inch Brabus Monoblock “Platinum Edition” forged wheels.

Showcasing Brabus’ interior expertise, the 800 which will be displayed in Geneva gets a combination of two-tone leather finished in black and red with red stitching and quilting for the centre seats. Alcantara, leather, woods and carbon inlays are all possible options. Brabus also offer a three-year, 100,000-kilometer warranty.