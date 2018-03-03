Following the success of the ABT RS6-R, revealed at last year’s Geneva Motor Show, ABT have applied the same treatment to the brand new Audi RS4. The ABT RS4-R debuts in Geneva this year packing a substantial power increase and an aggressive new look.

The ABT RS4-R uses the same 2.9 litre biturbo V6 powerplant found in the serial model. It takes the 450 hp unit and finds a further 80 hp for peak figures of 530 hp and 690 Nm of torque. In the process, ABT have improved their previous strongest RS4 by 20 hp. The power is gained through an additional engine control unit and a high performance sports exhaust.

ABT Audi RS4-R 1 of 16

ABT also add a high-performance sports exhaust system with four 102 mm carbon tailpipes and an aerodynamic package. The aerodynamic additions include an ABT front lip, front flics, a front grille with RS4-R logo and a rear skirt add-on.

At the wheel end of the package, ABT have opted for 21 inch ABT SPORT GR alloys with tyres measuring 275/25 ZR21. In addition, the Bavarian company adds ABT sport stabilizers and ABT height adjustable suspension springs. They promise a complete coilover suspension system in time with a special ABT shock absorber setup – developed in collaboration with KW.

ABT have also tinkered with the interior, including an RS5-R logo on the seats, ABT carbon fibre gear shift cover and a number of other bits and pieces. There is no word on pricing just yet, or availability. We will hopefully find out more this coming week at the Geneva Motor Show 2018.