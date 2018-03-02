The Geneva Motor Show 2018 is coming closer and closer and that traditionally means time for our Geneva preview with an overview of all 150+ confirmed world premieres for this year’s Geneva Auto Salon. GTspirit will be covering the 2018 Geneva Motor Show live from 5 until 7th of March 2018 at Palexpo in Geneva.

Having spent the last weeks gathering intel on all the premieres and exhibitors at this year’s show we can tell you there are plenty of exciting new cars, concepts and technology on display to justify a trip to Geneva! Scroll down for a full list of all manufacturer and tuning premieres on display.

Geneva Motor Show 2018 Palexpo Floor plan and map

Below you can find a complete floor plan and map of all the halls at Palexpo and exhibitors at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show. Palexpo Geneva is a very pleasant venue as nearly all the halls are one open space providing great overview and easy access to all exhibitors. Compared to 2017 quite a few exhibitors have changed places so take a close look at the map to find your favorite manufacturer.

If you want to find a parking space in one of the designated parking areas make sure you arrive at Palexpo early as even during the press days the parking areas are often full.

Geneva Motor Show 2017 World Premiere Highlights

Every car manufacturer on the exhibitor list shows at least one world premiere. Some more significant and interesting than others but with plenty of potential highlights for even the most seasoned car enthusiasts. Usual suspects like Ferrari, Porsche and Lamborghini bring showstoppers in the form of the Ferrari 488 Pista, Porsche 911 GT3 RS and Lamborghini Huracan Performante Spyder. Jaguar will unveil the production version of its first full electric SUV in Geneva: the Jaguar I-Pace! At the McLaren stand you will find two versions of their new Senna hypercar; as if the standard Senna is not jaw-dropping enough they also show a full carbon McLaren Senna MSO. One year after Audi-owned design company Italdesign showed their first supercar project, the Zerouno, they unveil the Zerouno Roadster in Geneva.

Mercedes-Benz deserves its own paragraph with all the fireworks they are bringing to Geneva. Especially noteworthy is the recently unveiled A-Class with it’s MBUX infotainment system that sets a new benchmark in the industry. The popular C-Class will see the world premiere of the facelifted sedan and estate versions. AMG shows their new Panamera rival dubbed the AMG GT 63 (S) alongside the G63 and the new C43. Maybach debuts its new signature grill on the updated S650 limousine.

Audi continues it’s top-down renewal of the line-up with the brand new Audi A6. BMW shows the new X4 and hints at a ‘sporty surprise’ which we can only guess about at this point. Aston Martin significantly increased its floor space in Geneva allowing them to display a broad line-up including the new Vantage, DB11 Coupe and Volante and several motorsports icons.

On the hypercar front there is plenty to report: new exhibitors like Corbellati, Hennessey, W Motors and LVCHI Auto show off their new hypercars alongside established names in the hypercar scene like Bugatti, Pagani and Koenigsegg. And don’t forget the PAL-V Liberty – the production version of the Dutch flying car celebrating its debut in Geneva. The only segment that is showing clear signs of decline is the tuning segment. Only a mere 9 tuners show presence at this years Geneva Motor Show. Having said that; those that do exhibit will show some spectacular machines. Do not skip the ABT, Brabus, Mansory and TechArt boots in Palexpo!

Geneva Motor Show 2018 Premieres

Abarth 124 GT (World Premiere)

Abarth 695 Rivale (World Premiere)

Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio NRING (World Premiere)

Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio NRING (World Premiere)

Alpina XD3 (World Premiere)

Alpine A110 Legende (World Premiere)

Alpine A110 Pure (World Premiere)

Aston Martin DB11 Volante and Coupe

Aston Martin Red Bull Racing F1 (World Premiere)

Aston Martin Vantage (European Premiere)

Aston Martin Vantage GTE Race Car (World Premiere)

Audi A6 (World Premiere)

Audi A7 (European Premiere)

Audi R8 RWS (Swiss Premiere)

Bentayga V8 (World Premiere)

Bentley ‘New Model’ (World Premiere)

BMW M3 CS (European Premiere)

BMW X4 (World Premiere)

BMW i8 Roadster (European Premiere)

Bugatti Chiron

Citroën Berlingo (World Premiere)

Citroën C4 Cactus (World Premiere)

Corbellati Missile (World Premiere)

Dacia Stepway Limited Edition (World Premiere)

David Brown Speedback Silverstone Edition (World Premiere)

Eadon Green Black Cuillin

Eadon Green ZECLAT (World Premiere)

Ferrari 488 Pista (World Premiere)

Fiat 124 Spider S-Design (World Premiere)

Ford Edge Facelift (European Premiere)

Ford Ka+ Active (World Premiere)

Ford Mustang Bullitt (European Premiere)

GFG Style Sibylla (World Premiere)

Hennessey Venom F5 (World Premiere)

Honda Civic Type R TCR (World Premiere)

Honda CR-V (European Premiere)

Hyundai Design Concept (World Premiere)

Hyundai Kona Electric (World Premiere)

Hyundai Nexo Fuel Cell (European Premiere)

Hyundai Santa Fe (World Premiere)

Icona Nucleus Concept (World Premiere)

Isuzu – No information provided

Italdesign Zerouno Spyder (World Premiere)

Jaguar I-Pace (World Premiere)

Jeep Cherokee Facelift (European Premiere)

Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk (European Premiere)

Jeep Wrangler (European Premiere)

Kia Ceed (World Premiere)

Koenigsegg Regera

Lamborghini Huracan Performante Spyder (World Premiere)

Lexus LF-1 Limitless Concept (European Premiere)

Lexus RC F Coupe 10th Anniversary Edition (European Premiere)

Lexus RX L (European Premiere)

Lexus UX Crossover (World Premiere)

LVCHI Auto Venere (World Premiere)

Manifattura Automobili Torino Stratos (World Premiere)

Maserati Quattroporte Nerissimo Package (World Premiere)

Mazda Kai Concept (European Premiere)

Mazda Vision Coupe (European Premiere)

Mazda6 Sedan Facelift (European Premiere)

Mazda6 Wagon Facelift (World Premiere)

McLaren Senna (World Premiere)

McLaren Senna MSO (World Premiere)

Mercedes-AMG C43 (World Premiere)

Mercedes-AMG G63 (World Premiere)

Mercedes-AMG GT 63 (World Premiere)

Mercedes-Benz A-Class (World Premiere)

Mercedes-Benz C-Class Estate Facelift (World Premiere)

Mercedes-Benz C-Class Sedan Facelift (World Premiere)

Mercedes-Benz G500 (European Premiere)

Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Facelift (World Premiere)

Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV Facelift (World Premiere)

Mitsubishi e-Evolution Concept (European Premiere)

Morgan Aero GT Limited Edition (World Premiere)

Morgan Plus 8 50th Anniversary (World Premiere)

Nissan Formula E Race Car (World Premiere)

Nissan IMx Kuro Concept (World Premiere)

Nissan Juke Facelift (World Premiere)

Nissan Leaf (European Premiere)

Pagani Huayra Roadster

Pagani Zonda HP Barchetta

PAL-V Liberty (World Premiere)

Peugeot 508 (World Premiere)

Peugeot Rifter (World Premiere)

Peugeot Rifter 4×4 Concept (World Premiere)

Pininfarina H2 Speed (World Premiere)

Pininfarina HK GT Concept Car (World Premiere)

Porsche 911 GT3 RS (World Premiere)

Ram 1500 DT (European Premiere)

Range Rover SV Coupe (World Premiere)

Renault Shared Urban Mobility Concept (World Premiere)

Rimac Next Generation Hypercar (World Premiere)

Rinspeed Snap (European Premiere)

Rolls-Royce Phantom

RUF – No information provided

Sbarro 4×4+2 (World Premiere)

Sbarro Electric F1 Concept (World Premiere)

Sbarro GTC (World Premiere)

Sbarro Rush (World Premiere)

Seat Cupra Ateca (World Premiere)

Seat Cupra e-Racer Touring Car (World Premiere)

Seat Leon Cupra R ST (World Premiere)

Sin R1 550 Plug-in Hybrid (World Premiere)

Skoda Fabia Facelift (World Premiere)

Skoda Kodiaq L&K Edition (World Premiere)

Skoda Vison X Design Concept (World Premiere)

Smart EQ fortwo & forfour (World Premiere)

Ssangyong Musso (World Premiere)

Subaru Viziv Concept Tourer (World Premiere)

Suzuki Swift Sport (World Premiere)

Tata Sedan Concept (World Premiere)

Techrules Ren RS (World Premiere)

Touring Superleggera – No information provided

Toyota Auris (World Premiere)

Toyota Aygo Facelift (World Premiere)

Toyota Supra Race Car Concept (World Premiere)

Volkswagen I.D. Vizzion concept (World Premiere)

Volvo V60 (World Premiere)

W Motors – No information provided

Zenvo Supercar (World Premiere)

Geneva Motor Show 2018 Tuning Premieres

ABT RS3 (World Premiere)

ABT RS4-R (World Premiere)

ABT RS5-R (World Premiere)

ABT S5 Sportback (World Premiere)

ABT SQ5 (World Premiere)

Arden AJ 23 F-Type SVR Coupe (World Premiere)

Arden AR 12 Range Rover (World Premiere)

Brabus 900 G65 (World Premiere)

Brabus 900 S 650 Maybach (World Premiere)

Brabus 800 E63 S (World Premiere)

Klassen Maybach EWB (World Premiere)

Klassen Range Rover EWB (World Premiere)

Klassen V-Class (World Premiere)

Liberty Walk Aventador LP700-4 Limited Edition (European Premiere)

Mansory 720S (World Premiere)

Mansory 812 Superfast „Stallone“ (World Premiere)

Mansory Bentayga (World Premiere)

Mansory DB11 „Cyrus“ (World Premiere)

Mansory Panamera Sport Turismo (World Premiere)

Mansory Phantom (World Premiere)

Mansory S63 (World Premiere)

Mansory Veyron 16.4 „Vivere Diamond Edition by Moti“ (World Premiere)

MTM RS5-R (World Premiere)

Startech Range Rover Velar (World Premiere)

TechArt 911 GT3 (World Premiere)

TechArt GrandGT Panamera Turbo Sport Turimso (World Premiere)

TechArt GTstreet R Cabriolet (World Premiere)

TechArt Macan Turbo (World Premiere)

TopCar 911 Turbo S Convertible Stinger GTR Carbon Edition (World Premiere)

TopCar 911 Turbo S Stinger GTR (World Premiere)

TopCar V-Class Inferno (World Premiere)

