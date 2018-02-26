Techart have began the process of unveiling their debuts ahead of the Geneva Motor Show 2018 which begins next week. Among the most important is the new GrandGT based upon the Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo. The German Porsche tuning giants have managed to get their hands on an early example.

The example set to be displayed has been nicknamed the “Supreme” by Techart. It is a uniquely customised example with all the trimmings, both on the inside and on the outside.

Techart’s exterior package includes a new GrandGT styling package incorporating a new front facia, front bumper, wider fender flares, side skirts and a rear diffuser. The body colour is bespoke, an extremely dark, metallic version of Racing Green. Other add-on pieces include 22-inch Techart Formula IV wheels, a sport exhaust system with a blend of titanium and carbon fiber tailpipes.

Inside, the “Supreme” version of the Techart GrandGT Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo sits an interior crafted from Nappa leather. Techart have aimed to make the interior feel as natural as possible and emphasise that the tanned hides are free of chromium and are finished solvent-free. The leather covers the complete interior of the Sport Turismo, including the footwell and the door panels. A Techart steering wheel and body colour trims combine with multi-color stitchings to complete the package.

This particular Techart GrandGT Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo is based upon the Panamera Turbo’s platform. Techart offer modest performance enhancements, boosting total output to 640 hp and maximum torque to 900 Newtonmeters. It’s enough for a 100 km/h sprint time of 3.4 seconds with 200 km/h in just 8.3 seconds.

Techart have also confirmed other highlights set o debut on their Geneva Motor Show 2018 stand. These will include the latest Porsche 911 GT3, the Techart GTstreet R Cabriolet based on the 911 Turbo S as well as various packages for the Porsche Macan Turbo. We will be there to bring you the latest!