BMW recently announced that the M4 will soon finish production. To celebrate both the end of the current BMW M4 production run and the 30th anniversary of the BMW M4 Convertible (previously the M3 Convertible), BMW have announced a limited edition run of 300 BMW M4 Convertible 30 Jahre Edition’s which have been available to order from this month.

The story starts with the original BMW M3 Convertible, introduced 30 years ago with a 2.3-litre, four-cylinder engine and 195 hp. Suspension technology, aerodynamics and bodywork were revolutionary at the time, inspired by BMW’s touring car projects. 786 models were built making the first generation the most exclusive of all M3 Convertibles. A second generation followed in 1994 with a 286 hp straight six-cylinder power unit, increasing to 321 hp two years later. The 2001 BMW M3 Convertible was released in 2001 with a new straight six-cylinder engine followed by the fourth generation in 2008, by this time, packing a sonorous V8.

The current generation BMW M4 Convertible has been around since 2014. BMW decided to break from tradition with a change of the model designation to BMW M4 Convertible. The changes didn’t stop there as the M4 Convertible reverted back to using a straight six-cylinder engine, this time with TwinPower Turbo’s.

This particular special edition model is builts upon the M Competition Package. The engine pushes out a maximum output of 450 hp, with an M exhaust system, adaptive M suspension and a specific configuration for the stability control system DSC and the Active M differential.

Two body colours will be made available for the BMW M4 Convertible Edition 30 Jahre. Macao Blue metallic is a twist on the classic M blue, Frozen Dark Grey Metallic offers a similar look. Options that are now available as standard include BMW Individual High Gloss Shadow Line trims for the BMW kidney grille surround, the M side gills, the model lettering and the forged M light alloys boasting a star-spoke design. 20-inch wheels are offered Orbit Grey, again, exclusive for the edition model.

Inside, the BMW M4 Convertible 30 Jahre Edition gets Merino full leather trim with a colour scheme to match the paintwork; either Black/Fjord Blue and Black/Silverstone. Carbon fibre is standard interior spec for both models and the “30 Jahre Edition” is stamped to both the doorsills and the headrests.

Prices will start from £76,675 including taxes and delivery in the UK.