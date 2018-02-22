Lotus recently released details of the latest 3 Eleven, the 3 Eleven 430. It is the most exclusive version of the extreme sports model, limited to just 20 examples.

As the name suggests, the Lotus 3 Eleven 430 (which uses a supercharged 3.5 litre V6 power unit) benefits from a power hike up to 430 hp. In a package that weighs just 920 kg (5 kg less than the standard 3 Eleven), that statistic is pretty impressive. It’s enough for a 3.1 second 60 mph sprint and a 180 mph top speed. It is Lotus’ quickest street-legal sports car, 0.8 seconds quicker at Hethel than the Exige Cup 430!

The bodywork for the 3 Eleven 430 is fully carbon fibre. It gets a bespoke extruded and bonded aluminium chassis and carbon interior parts to allow for the weight loss. The 430 gets a straight-cut rear wing mounted 50 mm higher than previous model with re-profiled end plates, a longer front splitter and lip spoiler and a flat floor with rear diffuser. Downforce increases by 44 kg to 265 kg at top speed.

Lotus 3 Eleven 430 1 of 5

Among the track-ready options, the Lotus 3 Eleven 430 gets a Torsen-type limited slip differential, Öhlins DFV one-way adjustable dampers and Eibach adjustable front and rear anti-roll bars. A 6-position variable traction control unit, linked directly to the ECU, gets five pre-set traction levels (1%, 3%, 6%, 9%, 12% slip and “off”). In true Lotus fashion, the gearbox is manual and six-speed.

Tyres are Michelin Cup 2 measuring 225/40 ZR18 front and 275/35 ZR19 rear. The 3 Eleven manages to produce up to 1.5 g through the corners.

The Lotus 3-Eleven 430 can be ordered now, it is priced in the UK at £102,000 including VAT and on the road costs. German customers can expect to pay €129,000 including VAT at 19%.