Official photos have emerged showing the Italdesign Zerouno Convertible which we expect to break cover in less than two weeks at the Geneva Motor Show 2018. The photos show a Zerouno with the top removed. Whilst there are no official details, we can of course guess at what lies underneath.

As it is based on the Zerouno convertible announced and displayed at Geneva last year, we suspect it shares the same naturally aspirated 5.2 litre V10 engine. Although no power figures were released, we were told that the Zerouno will manage a 0-100 km/h time of just 3.2 seconds with a top speed in excess of 330 km/h. The Convertible will likely lose out on performance for the lack of a roof.

The Zerouno is a unique blend of GT inspired design above the belt line together with a more aggressive sports car look below it. The design is not unlike modern Lamborghini styling. It is one of multiple ‘special cars’ set to be launched under the Italdeisgn Automobili Speciali brand.

Hopefully we will have more information to share with you in advance of the Volkswagen Group night which is where we expect to see the Zerouno Convertible for the first time!