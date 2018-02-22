Audi’s RS models have a proud history – and it began with the RS2 Avant, co-developed with Porsche and based on the Audi 80 B4. Audi extracted 315 horsepower from the 2.2-liter turbo five – and thus, the RS2 Avant started the trend of powerful station wagons. It was succeeded by the RS4 Avant, powered by a turbocharged 2.7-liter V-6, then by two generations with a naturally aspirated 4.2-liter V-8 engine. Now the RS4 Avant is reverting to turbocharged power – with a 2.9-liter twin-turbo V-6.

This powerplant is part of Audi’s and Porsche’s jointly developed V6 and V8 engine family, and it makes a full 450 horsepower; maximum torque, served up from 1900 to 5000 rpm, is rated at 600 Nm. The engine is mated to the great ZF 8HP eight-speed automatic, replacing the previous model’s seven-speed dual-clutch box. The six-speed manual is long gone; it has already been purged two generations ago, which is an actual shame.

The engine works almost entirely without turbo lag; the engine sound is largely determined by the selected driving mode. We approve of “dynamic” mode; it’s throaty and metallic at the same time. And the exhaust emits a beautiful crackle when upshifting at the limit or downshifting.

Our test car came with the RS Dynamic package, including the “sport differential”, dynamic steering, and a governor reprogrammed to allow for a 280 kph top speed. The sprint from 0 to 100 kph takes just 4.1 seconds.

To put this awesome power onto the road, the RS4 Avant is fitted with a lowered suspension and stands on 265/30 R 19 or 275/30 R 20 tires. The steering is precise and perfectly weighted. The sport differential helps to turn the car into corners aggressively, but it makes it feel slightly artificial. It takes a bit of practice to correctly interpret the signs when the RS4 Avant reaches it ultra-high limits. “Dynamic” is a bit too harsh for uneven surfaces, and makes the steering feel artificially heavy; we recommend you play with the “Individual” settings.

The driver’s seat puts you in perfect command, offering plenty of lateral support. The dashboard is styled in a slim, crisp and futuristic manner, with a large TFT screen in front of the driver. It lets you put the gages in the corner to display a larger map, but there is the option of a large tach as well, flanked by more or less useful “power” and “torque” indicators.

Painted in Nardo Grey, a color that evokes military vehicles, the wide-bodied RS4 Avant leaves a powerful impression. And at EUR 79 800 on its German home market, it represents a surprisingly good value. If you want a station wagon in this class, there is only on alternative: The Mercedes-AMG C63 station wagon, with its V-8 biturbo. Similarly fast, the two cars are so distinct in character and style that customers will quickly make up their mind one way or the other.

You may also likeMORE FROM AUTHOR

There are no comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *